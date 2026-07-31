Photo via: screenshot - x/@LFC4Ar

Fresh social media footage from Liverpool’s pre-season victory over Wrexham has shed light on the heated post-match confrontation between Curtis Jones, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Kostas Tsimikas.

What initially appeared to be a minor disagreement has quickly escalated into a major talking point after video revealed the trio engaged in an intense argument, culminating in Tsimikas furiously ripping off the captain’s armband and tossing it onto the turf.

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New footage reveals reason behind heated argument between Liverpool trio

As previously speculated by supporters, the flashpoint centered directly around the captain’s armband hierarchy.

When Szoboszlai was substituted late in the second half, the Hungarian international opted to pass the skipper’s armband directly to Greek defender Tsimikas rather than Jones.

The decision appears to have infuriated Jones, who felt slighted by being overlooked for the leadership role.

Following the final whistle, the midfielder confronted both teammates on the pitch. As Szoboszlai attempted to calm his frustrated colleague, Tsimikas became visibly exasperated by the confrontation, dramatically removing the armband and throwing it to the floor in front of onlookers.

The above analysis is based on what one can see from the various footages that has appeared online, including this latest new angle which shows that the matter was clearly regarding the captain armband.

This doesn’t look good for Liverpool ahead of the new season

The public outburst exposes growing underlying tension inside the Liverpool camp at a critical juncture in pre-season.

Jones’ volatile demeanor follows months of transfer speculation, with Inter Milan actively pursuing the 25-year-old midfielder as he enters the final year of his contract at Anfield.

Internal friction over leadership and squad hierarchy is a major red flag while preparing for the upcoming campaign.

Watching players openly bicker over team captaincy on the pitch raises concerning questions regarding overall squad unity and morale.

Early headache for Andoni Iraola

For newly appointed Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola, the high-profile incident represents an unwelcome early management test.

Iraola recently reiterated his strong desire to keep Jones at the club, publicly praising the midfielder’s immense quality and key role within his project.

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However, resolving contract uncertainty, settling dressing room unrest, and asserting his authority will require swift resolution before official competitive fixtures begin.

Perhaps once the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker return from the break and join the squad, the leadership issue will settle down on its own.

But for now, this incident did not bode well with the fans nor has it been good optics for the club.