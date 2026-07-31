Matthias Jaissle, Head Coach of Al Ahli (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are set to sign Lukas Hornicek this summer.

They need more depth in the goalkeeping department, and Craig Hope from the Daily Mail has revealed that the Premier League club will activate the release clause for the Braga goalkeeper. The deal is yet to be finalised, but it is in the pipeline, and the transfer is expected to be completed.

The opportunity to play for Newcastle will be exciting for Hornicek. The 24-year-old has done quite well for Braga, and he has the quality to do well in the Premier League as well. Nick Pope is in the twilight stages of his career, and Newcastle need to replace him for the long term.

It has been a disappointing summer for Newcastle so far, and they have already lost a couple of players in Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali. They have also lost their manager, Eddie Howe.

Matthias Jaissle is set to replace him at Newcastle, and it seems that Hornicek could be the first signing of his tenure at the English club. Meanwhile, the Braga goalkeeper will look to adapt to English quickly and make an immediate impact. There is no doubt that he is a quality player and he has the ability to succeed in the Premier League.

Newcastle will need to improve multiple areas of the squad this summer. It will not be easy for them to replace the key players they have lost. They are expected to sell Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal before the window closes as well.

It will be interesting to see if they can replace these players properly and bounce back strongly next season. They had a disappointing season last year, and losing multiple key players in one window compounds their misery.