Vinicius Junior has been linked with Arsenal (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Real Madrid have reportedly informed Vinicius Junior that their latest contract offer is their final offer to him amid interest from Arsenal.

The Brazil international has just a year left on his current deal at the Bernabeu, so Real will no doubt want to resolve his future quickly to avoid the risk of losing him on a free transfer next summer.

According to Marca, Los Blancos have made it clear to Vini Jr that this is their final contract offer to him, so he has to take it or leave it, and that could mean he’s sold.

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It remains to be seen if Vinicius will decide to back down on his demands and accept their proposal, or if he could be tempted by Arsenal’s interest.

Arsenal have Vinicius Junior optimism

It seems Arsenal have belief that they could pull this ambitious deal off – something that would have been unthinkable just two or three years ago.

The Gunners, now reigning Premier League champions, clearly want to continue to dominate, and to do that they know they need to be able to sign the world’s best players.

Vinicius may well be tempted by that ambition, so perhaps that’s why Athletic journalist Mario Cortegana told YouTube: “Arsenal have been eyeing this operation, having held a series of talks, and they believe they’re in a very good position if Real Madrid doesn’t manage to renew Vinicius’ contract.”

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Arsenal could do well to strengthen their left flank this summer after the departure of Leandro Trossard, while they also surely need an upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli.

So far, Christos Tzolis has joined from Club Brugge, but he doesn’t necessarily look like someone who’d be a regular starter.

Vinicius would undoubtedly become an instant star name in this Arsenal team, and someone Mikel Arteta could build around for years to come.

Should Arsenal pay big for Vini Jr?

Still, AFC will no doubt be aware of how expensive this could be for them, and how Vini’s wages could surely disrupt the harmony in the dressing room.

See below for Arsenal’s highest earners at the moment, via Spotrac.

Player Annual salary Bukayo Saka £15.6m Kai Havertz £14.5m Gabriel Jesus £13.7m William Saliba £13m Declan Rice £12.4m Martin Odegaard £12.4m Viktor Gyokeres £10.4m

Sometimes, though, you have to take that leap and see if the risk pays off, and it sounds like Arsenal are confident they can make it work.

It’s now down to the player to decide whether or not he fancies a new project, or if he wants to continue at Madrid for the bulk of his career.