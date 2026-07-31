Roberto De Zerbi confirms Tottenham expect two or three more signings before transfer deadline

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Roberto De Zerbi has revealed Tottenham are not done yet in the summer transfer window, with two to three more new arrivals expected to join the club before deadline day.

The Spurs boss confirmed that while significant ground has been covered in reshaping his squad, additional reinforcements remain essential to complete their summer rebuild.

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Roberto De Zerbi confirms Tottenham’s transfer plans

Speaking to Football London, De Zerbi addressed the current progression of Tottenham’s transfer strategy following an intense period of recruitment.

When asked whether completing 60 per cent of their window with six signings meant supporters should expect four more, the Italian tactician clarified the realistic target for the remaining weeks.

“I think two, maybe three. We have to see,” De Zerbi stated.

Reports suggest Spurs remain active in the market for an additional central defender and attacking flair to bolster De Zerbi’s forward options before the September 1 deadline.

They have been strongly linked with a move for Manchester City’s Savinho, who reportedly has already agreed personal terms with the club.

Spurs’ summer incomings so far 26/27

Tottenham have already enjoyed a transformative transfer window, backing De Zerbi with major financial investment to rebuild the spine of the team.

The headliner of the summer is Italy international Sandro Tonali, who arrived in a club-record £100m deal from Newcastle United, along with dynamic Portuguese midfielder Mateus Fernandes from West Ham United for £85m.

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The six senior additions completed by Spurs so far include:

Player Position Transfer Fee Previous Club Sandro Tonali Central Midfielder £100 million Newcastle United Mateus Fernandes Central Midfielder £85 million West Ham Jan-Paul van Hecke Centre-Back £52 million Brighton & Hove Albion Andy Robertson Left-Back Free Transfer Liverpool Marcos Senesi Centre-Back Free Transfer Bournemouth Martin Dúbravka Goalkeeper Free Transfer Burnley

Tottenham incomings 26/27 summer transfer window

With six key players integrated into the squad and up to three more signings expected, De Zerbi’s vision for Tottenham’s new era is rapidly taking shape.