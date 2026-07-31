John Henry, Principal Owner of Liverpool looks on, as Liverpool celebrate being crowned the Champions of the Premier League. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool remain keen on signing Bradley Barcola, but it would take a substantial amount of money to get the deal across the line.

Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed that Liverpool and PSG have had contact regarding a potential move, but nothing is agreed yet. The Premier League side has also been in contact with the player’s representatives. Barcola is open to the move, and he is excited to play in the Premier League.

Liverpool will have no problems agreeing on a contract with the player, but securing a deal with PSG could prove to be difficult.

“Contacts continue between Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and the player’s representatives,” Romano revealed on his YouTube channel. “The key point is the transfer fee. There will be no problem regarding the player’s contract, personal terms or the project. Bradley Barcola is very keen on Liverpool and is excited by the move. “The discussions are continuing, but Liverpool will need to make a significant financial investment. “The club must determine how much they are willing to pay PSG before the deal can happen.”

The player is reportedly valued at around £145 million, and it is a lot of money for the 23-year-old. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool is prepared to break their transfer record once again in order to get the deal done. They paid a lot of money for Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz last summer, and the fee for Barcola would eclipse both.

There is no doubt that the 23-year-old is a phenomenal talent with a bright future, and he registered 20 goal contributions last season. He has all the tools to develop into a future star, but the asking price is quite high right now, and PSG will probably need to be more reasonable with their demands.