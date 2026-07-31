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Sunderland are hoping to sign the Toulouse defender Dayann Methalie.

According to a report from Sky Sports, the player is likely to cost around £25 million, and it remains to be seen where he ends up. The player is highly rated in French football, and he has a big future ahead of himself. The opportunity to move to England would be a major step in his career, and regular football in England could bring out the best in the player.

Sunderland did quite well after promotion to the Premier League last season, and they have secured European football for the upcoming campaign.

They need to improve the team this summer, and signing a quality young defender would make a lot of sense. He has the potential to develop into a reliable performer in the Premier League, and he could be an asset for Sunderland in the long term.

Convincing the young defender to join the club will not be difficult for the black caps. It remains to be seen whether they can agree on a deal with the French outfit.

Olivier Cloarec, the Toulouse president, admitted the French club would have to sell Methalie if they are offered the right fee. “Dayann Methalie is one of the most sought-after players,” he said. “There is no agreement with Sunderland. “We were counting on him but the market is such that when there is a certain amount, not selling him would be a management error.”

The £25 million asking price seems reasonable for a player of his talent and potential. The transfer market is quite inflated for top talents, and Sunderland will have to pay up in order to get the deal done.

Methalie might be able to justify the investment in the long term if he manages to adapt to English football quickly.