(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur will now face competition from AC Milan for the signature of Manchester City attacker Savinho.

The 22-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Premier League club after struggling for regular opportunities last season.

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Spurs keen on Savinho

Tottenham are pressing hard to secure his signature, but the Italian club is monitoring the Brazilian attacker as well. They are looking to bring him in as a potential replacement for Rafael Leao, as per Milan Live.

It remains to be seen whether the Spurs can get the deal done. They have the financial resources to beat the Italian club to his signature, and convincing the player to join the club will not be difficult either.

Savinho is a talented player with a bright future, and he needs regular opportunities. Regular game time at Tottenham would be ideal for him.

Tottenham need more unpredictability going forward, and it is no surprise that the Brazilian is on their radar. He is a young player with a lot of potential, and he could develop into a top-class attacker in the Premier League. Tottenham have done well to improve the midfield unit and the defence. However, they need more quality in the attacking unit as well.

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Spurs could use Savinho

Savinho will add pace, flair and technical ability in the final third. He is excellent when it comes to taking on defenders and beating them in one-versus-one situations. He will create opportunities for his teammates and score goals as well.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham follow up on their interest with an official proposal to get the deal done. Manchester City will not stand in his way if there is a concrete proposal on the table.