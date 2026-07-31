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West Ham United have been relegated to the Championship, and they will look to bounce back strongly next season.

They need to plug the team’s weaknesses and sign quality players to get back on track. According to a report from ExWHUEmployee, West Ham United are interested in signing Simon Adingra and Wilson Isidor from Sunderland.

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It is no secret that West Ham United need more quality in attack, and both players could prove useful.

Sunderland are prepared to cash in on Adingra this summer, but the asking price could be an issue. The report claims that Sunderland are ready to demand a premium for him. On the other hand, Isidor has impressed in the 2026 World Cup with Haiti, and he has done quite well in the Premier League as well.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops. West Ham need quality players if they want to get back into the top flight once again. They will need to improve the team significantly.

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Isidor and Adingra will certainly help West Ham United improve going forward. The opportunity to join the Hammers could be interesting for the two players as well. They are unlikely to start regularly for Sunderland next season, and they should look to move on for regular playing time.

Adingra is a left winger, and Isidor is a centre forward. West Ham need players in those positions. The two players could provide valuable support to Jarrod Bowen in the attack next season.

It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can negotiate a deal that benefits them both. West Ham are too good to be in the Championship for a long time, and they will look to bounce back straight away next season. Signing quality players this summer will be a priority for them.