Axel Disasi celebrates with his West Ham teammates (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Jean-Clair Todibo has been linked with a move away from West Ham United this summer.

According to the West Ham Way, the French defender wants to leave the club and clubs from Italy are interested in securing his signature.

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The publication has suggested that West Ham should look to cash in on the unhappy defender and replace him with CJ Egan-Riley. The former Burnley defender has done quite well since moving to France with Marseille, and he could be an important player for West Ham United in the Championship. The 23-year-old has plenty of experience in the second division of English football, and he could help West Ham United improve at the back.

It remains to be seen whether the player is prepared to return to England once again. The opportunity to play for West Ham could be exciting for him if they are willing to provide him with an important role.

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Marseille may not want to lose a talented young defender like him, and West Ham will have to come forward with an appropriate offer in order to convince them. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

There are no concrete reports of West Ham having any interest in Egan-Riley, and it seems wishful thinking at this stage.

There is no doubt that West Ham need to improve the team if they want to bounce back strongly. They had a disappointing season in the top flight last year, and they were relegated because of that. They need to plug the weaknesses in the team if they want to fight for promotion next season. Adding a quality defender should be one of their priorities.