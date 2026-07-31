Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso looks on (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

Chelsea are looking to raid Aston Villa for their set-piece coach Austin MacPhee, and Keith Wyness claims that Xabi Alonso is the driving force behind the move.

MacPhee has done an impressive job at Aston Villa, and he has improved them significantly when it comes to set pieces. He will be expected to do a similar job at Chelsea now. Alonso wanted the Blues to improve in that area of their game, and it remains to be seen how the Aston Villa man can transform them.

“It’s come from Alonso, I’m pretty sure. If you look at Villa and McPhee, the record is incredible, and that’s no coincidence,” he said to Football Insider. “He’s very highly regarded within the game, and a lot of my contacts have spoken very highly about him for many seasons now. So he’s obviously doing something right. “Alonso will have wanted Chelsea to improve considerably on their set piece output as well. With the talent they’ve got, they should be doing that. It’s a very good move, and I’ve been very impressed with what Alonso’s been putting together there.”

The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the country will be exciting for the Aston Villa coach as well. It will be a step up in his career, and it remains to be seen whether he can play a key role in Chelsea bouncing back next season.

They have not been at their best, and they missed out on European football for the upcoming campaign. They need all the help they can get in order to bounce back strongly, and appointing a highly regarded coach like MacPhee should be a step in the right direction.

Chelsea have been very active in the transfer market as well, and they have brought in some talented players, including Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa. The former Villa man is regarded as one of the finest young talents in the league, and he could play a role in Chelsea’s revival next season.