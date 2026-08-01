Kai Havertz of Arsenal (L) attempts for a goal by header during a pre-season friendly match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Hugo Camberos.

According to a report via AS Mexico, the two Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on the 19-year-old winner, and they have been scouting him during the CONCACAF U20 Championship.

Camberos is highly rated in Mexico, and he has a bright future ahead of himself. He is regarded as one of the finest young attacking talents in the country right now. The 19-year-old plays for Chivas, and it will be interesting to see if they are willing to sanction his departure in the near future.

Arsenal and Tottenham are looking to build for the future, and Camberos could prove to be a solid long-term acquisition for them. He has the technical attributes to develop into a quality player with the right guidance, and the Premier League clubs could help him improve further. They have done well to nurture young players in the past.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal and Tottenham follow up on their interest with an official approach to sign the player. They have the resources to get the deal across the line and convince the young attacker to join. The club will not be difficult either. For now, they have sent representatives to watch him in action, and it remains to be seen what they decide.

Camberos should choose his next destination carefully. He needs to play regularly at this stage of his career in order to continue his development. Joining a big club only to sit on the bench would be detrimental.

He must seek gametime assurances and a clear pathway to the first team before committing to a move.