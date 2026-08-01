(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arsenal is all set to sign Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United on Monday.

According to a report from The Times, the player will sign a five-year deal with the Premier League champions, and Arsenal will pay around £80 million for the player.

The report further claims that the Brazilian will undergo his medical with the Premier League champions on Monday.

Guimaraes has been one of the finest central midfielders in the league with Newcastle, and he should prove to be an exceptional acquisition for Arsenal as well. They need more creativity and technical ability in the middle of the park, and the 28-year-old could transform them.

He’s at the peak of his powers, and he has been a key player for Newcastle over the years. He impressed in the World Cup with Brazil as well. There is no doubt that he deserves to play for a bigger club.

Arsenal will be able to provide him with the platform to fight for major trophies and fulfil his ambitions.

Guimaraes has clearly outgrown Newcastle, and he should look to join a club where he can fight for the league title and the UEFA Champions League. Newcastle are going through a period of transition, and it would be ideal for him to move on.

Meanwhile, Arsenal will be hoping to defend their Premier League crown next season, and they will look to do well in the UEFA Champions League as well.

Signing the right players will help them compete with elite clubs once again.

Meanwhile, they are looking to improve the attacking unit as well, and it remains to be seen whether they can bring in a world-class winger before the window closes.