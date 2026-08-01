Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are all interested in signing the Ajax attacker Mika Godts.

PSG are currently pushing to sign the player this summer, according to TEAMtalk, and the 21-year-old could prove to be an excellent acquisition. The Belgian had 32 goal contributions last season, and there is no doubt that he is a phenomenal young talent with a bright future.

It remains to be seen whether Premier League clubs can beat PSG to his signature.

Arsenal could certainly use more quality on the flanks, especially after the departure of Leandro Trossard. They need a dynamic attacker who can operate in multiple roles and make a difference in the final third. The 21-year-old Belgian could be a superb long-term acquisition.

Liverpool need to replace Mohamed Salah properly, and they could use someone like Godts as well.

As far as Manchester United is concerned, they have Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha at their disposal. They need more depth in that area of the pitch, and the interest in the 21-year-old is hardly a surprise. However, the Belgian needs to play regularly, and that might not be possible at Old Trafford.

Tottenham have also been linked with the player. They could certainly use more cutting-edge and creativity in the final third. They looked quite mediocre going forward last season. Godts could help them improve.

The talented young attacker is reportedly open to joining PSG this summer, but he could struggle for gametime at the French club. He would have to compete with players like Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue.

It will be interesting to see what he decides. He is a talented player with a bright future, and regular game time will be the key to unlocking his true potential.