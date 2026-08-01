Ezri Konsa in action for England against France in the World Cup 2026 third place playoff (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Aston Villa centre-back Ezri Konsa is a target for both Arsenal and Liverpool this summer, and he’d be “interested” in a move to the Emirates Stadium.

As first reported here for the Daily Briefing, Arsenal have been considering investing big money in a new central defender this summer, with Konsa one of their top targets.

However, it’s felt that Villa’s £60m asking price for the England international would be too high for the Gunners, even if they haven’t left the race for his signature yet.

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Liverpool have also been mentioned as potential suitors for Konsa, who seems to be open to leaving Villa Park, even if he’s not currently pushing for the move.

That leaves Villa in control of the 28-year-old’s situation, so it remains to be seen how things will pan out from here.

Arsenal eyeing Ezri Konsa and other defenders

As previously reported, Arsenal also have other defenders on their list, including West Ham’s Konstantinos Mavropanos, and Como’s Jacobo Ramon.

Konsa looks like a tempting option, but it remains to be seen if he’ll definitely be the priority for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Mavropanos looks likely to leave West Ham after their relegation to the Championship, and he could be a decent low-cost option to come in as a squad player.

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Ramon, meanwhile, has impressed in Serie A and might be more of a long-term option to grow into becoming a starter.

Arsenal need cover for William Saliba

The injury to William Saliba looks serious and like it could keep him out for some time, which is a huge concern for Arsenal ahead of the new season.

The France international has been one of the team’s most important players in recent years, and a signing is surely needed to help give them cover.

Konsa and Ramon are not at Saliba’s level, but look like they could be decent options to help the team at the start of the new campaign.

Without a new addition, AFC would have to move one of Piero Hincapie, Jurrien Timber, Ben White, or Riccardo Calafiori into central defence.