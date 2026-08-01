Bruno Guimaraes sends emotional message as Arsenal transfer edges closer

Mikel Arteta, Bruno Guimaraes, and Eddie Howe (Photo by Justin Setterfield, Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has sent an emotional farewell message to Eddie Howe on Instagram after his departure as Magpies boss.

Guimaraes has been a star player for Newcastle under Howe, but it now seems both are going their separate ways, with the manager’s exit confirmed, and with the Brazil international reportedly getting closer to a transfer to Arsenal.

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There have been numerous reports strongly linking Guimaraes with the Gunners, with L’Equipe among the most reliable outlets stating that a deal has now been agreed between the two clubs.

Although the player himself has not yet commented on any of the speculation, he has posted on social media to say an emotional goodbye to Howe…

The 28-year-old may even have hinted that he’s leaving next, as he said: “I enjoyed being our player.”

This might be a typo, with Guimaraes perhaps meaning to say “your”, in which case he was only talking about Howe in the past tense, but if he really meant “our” then it could mean he’s also reflecting on his time at Newcastle as a whole as it seems close to coming to an end.

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Bruno Guimaraes sale was the last straw for Eddie Howe

It has been reported that Howe’s departure is linked to the fact that Guimaraes is expected to be sold by Newcastle.

It’s been a nightmare transfer window for NUFC so far as Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon have also been sold, and it wouldn’t be surprising if Howe became unhappy at seeing his squad dismantled like this.

Howe believes Bruno Guimaraes will be sold this summer.. the final straw #nufc #arsenal https://t.co/hjq5Y9KDou — Luke Edwards (@LukeEdwardsTele) July 30, 2026

See the X post above from the Telegraph’s Luke Edwards, who stated earlier this week that Howe believes Guimaraes is leaving, and that it was the final straw for him.

It must be immensely frustrating for many key figures inside St James’ Park, as Newcastle looked very much like a club on the up not that long ago.

In 2024/25, Howe led them to Carabao Cup glory and qualified for the Champions League, but the sale of Alexander Isak to Liverpool last year really seemed to set them on a downward spiral.

Arsenal fans will be keeping a close eye on things like this, though, as Guimaraes’ social media activity could provide a clue to when he’ll finally make his way to the Emirates Stadium.

Gooners will also no doubt have seen a highly intriguing hint from Guimaraes’ agent on Instagram last night as he shared an image of the Newcastle captain alongside Brazilian teammate Vinicius Junior, who has also been linked with Arsenal.