Players of Tottenham Hotspur and players of Chelsea gather for the team huddles. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini.

According to a report from The Sun, they are closely monitoring the 22-year-old central defender and have contacted his representatives about a potential move. It will be interesting to see if they follow it up with an official offer to get the deal done.

Scalvini is valued at around £42 million, and the likes of Chelsea and Spurs certainly have the financial muscle to get the deal done. Meanwhile, Newcastle are monitoring his situation as well, and they could look to come forward with an offer of £34 million.

It remains to be seen which of the three clubs can get the deal done.

Scalvini is a talented young player with a lot of potential, and he has the quality to succeed in the Premier League as well. The 22-year-old has impressed with the Italian club last season, and he could look to test himself at a higher level.

Chelsea and Tottenham are among the biggest clubs in the Premier League, and they could provide him with the platform to compete at a high-level and fight for major trophies.

Chelsea need more depth in the defensive unit, and signing the 22-year-old could be a wise decision in the long term. On the other hand, Tottenham could lose Cristian Romero. Having said that, they have already invested in a couple of central defenders this summer. It would be quite surprising if Tottenham decided to sign the 22-year-old this summer.

The £42 million asking price might seem expensive, but the young Italian is a talented player with a bright future, and he might be able to justify the investment in the long-term.