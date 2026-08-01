Pep Chavarria in action for Rayo Vallecano (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Chelsea have reportedly made an improved bid for the transfer of Rayo Vallecano left-back Pep Chavarria as they look to bring in Xabi Alonso’s top target.

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The 28-year-old has long been linked with a potential move to the Blues this summer, but it’s taken some time for things to progress.

According to Fabrizio Romano, posting on his official account on X, it now seems that things could be moving in the right direction again as Chelsea make a new and improved proposal for Chavarria…

?? EXCL: Chelsea improve their bid for Pep Chavarría as negotiations with Rayo Vallecano are moving forward. New proposal for the Spanish left back wanted by Xabi Alonso. ?? pic.twitter.com/D1gLY3yzOW — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 1, 2026

“Chelsea improve their bid for Pep Chavarría as negotiations with Rayo Vallecano are moving forward. New proposal for the Spanish left back wanted by Xabi Alonso,” Romano posted.

This looks like a smart bit of business if Chelsea pull it off, with Alonso clearly needing a new signing at left-back to replace Marc Cucurella after his recent move to Real Madrid.

What can Pep Chavarria bring to Chelsea?

Chavarria is not the biggest name in world football, but he’s impressed in La Liga in recent years, and looks like he could have it in him to move up to a higher level.

With a goal and two assists in the Spanish top flight last season, Chavarria can contribute going forward, though he’s more of a solid defensive addition to add depth on that left-hand side.

The Athletic previously reported on CFC struggling to reach an agreement for the Spaniard, but it seems things have now progressed more positively.

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Time will have to tell, however, if this means Chelsea are generally stronger in defence than they were last season.

The club’s fans will no doubt be aware, though, that this is another signal of the ownership’s willingness to bring in more experienced players than they had been previously.