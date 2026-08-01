David Ornstein posts new Vinicius Jr update - "crucial" stage in transfer saga, player "attracted" by Arsenal

Vinicius Junior and David Ornstein (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

David Ornstein has posted again about the Vinicius Junior to Arsenal transfer saga with an update on X today.

The Athletic journalist hadn’t mentioned the Vini Jr to Arsenal story since first breaking it last Sunday, and he’s now back with fresh information to get Gunners fans excited.

See below as Ornstein says the deal is now entering a “crucial” stage, with the Brazil international attracted by the prospect of joining Arsenal if he can’t agree a new Real Madrid contract…

? Vinicius Junior future entering crucial stage – talks in coming days over extension at Real Madrid, free exit 2027 or join Arsenal now. #AFC all in & 26yo winger attracted by opportunity if no #RMFC renewal. W/ @MarioCortegana @gunnerblog @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/9cMEiffQfN — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 1, 2026

Ornstein said: “Vinicius Junior future entering crucial stage – talks in coming days over extension at Real Madrid, free exit 2027 or join Arsenal now. #AFC all in & 26yo winger attracted by opportunity if no #RMFC renewal.”

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This certainly sounds promising for Arsenal, even if we still need to see how contract talks with Real Madrid go in the coming days.

What’s been reported on Vinicius Junior to Arsenal

There’s been plenty of speculation surrounding Vinicius and Arsenal, and we’ve rounded up the key details and dates below…

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Arsenal fans will be delighted to hear from a trusted source like Ornstein again, as he has a superb record when it comes to breaking exclusives from all top clubs, and especially the Gunners.

Arsenal need a top signing in attack, and Vini would be the dream to give Mikel Arteta a significant upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli, while Christos Tzolis recently joined for what looks like an ideal like-for-like replacement for the departing Leandro Trossard.

AFC won the Premier League title and reached the Champions League final last season, and it’s clear just how much they’re prepared to do what it takes to stay at the very highest level.