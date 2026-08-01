David Moyes at West Ham (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Christian Norgaard has been linked with a move away from Arsenal this summer.

According to a report from The Times, the player will join Everton.

Everton will pay around £7 million for the Denmark International. Norgaard has struggled for regular opportunities at Arsenal last season and he played just over 1000 minutes across all competitions.

He needs to play more often at this stage of his career, and moving to Everton would be ideal for him. Meanwhile, the Toffees need more quality and depth in the middle of the park as well.

The 32-year-old defensive midfielder could prove to be the ideal short-term acquisition for them. They need more depth and cover for James Garner.

Norgaard was a key player for Brentford during his time at the Premier League club, and he will look to recapture his form and confidence. Regular football at Everton could bring out the best once again.

Meanwhile, David Moyes needs more experience and leadership in his team. The Arsenal player should prove to be an excellent acquisition. He will be determined to prove himself at the highest level once again.

Norgaard will add control and composure in the middle of the park. He will also help out defensively. Everton will be hoping to push for a respectable finish in the next season, and they need quality players at their disposal.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are already signing Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United, and they will not be able to accommodate the Denmark International in the starting lineup. He struggled for opportunities last season, and things will only get worse for him from here on. It is ideal for him to move on and join a club, where he can play more often.