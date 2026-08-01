David Moyes is being linked with the Scotland job. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Everton are interested in signing the Atletico Madrid defender Nahuel Molina.

The Spanish outfit would be willing to sell the 28-year-old for the right price, and it remains to be seen whether Everton can get the deal done.

They need more depth in that area of the pitch, and signing a quality right back should be a priority for them. Nathan Patterson is currently the only reliable right back at their disposal.

As per TMW, the Argentina International is likely to be sold in order to fund other moves, and Everton should look to take advantage of the situation and get the deal done.

The 28-year-old is unlikely to cost a lot of money, and Everton should have the resources to complete the transfer.

Molina has the quality and experience to thrive in the Premier League, and he could be an important player for the club.

The opportunity to play in England could be exciting for the experienced defender. It would be a challenging opportunity for him at this stage of his career.

Everton did quite well last season, and they will be hoping to push for European qualification in the upcoming campaign. They need quality players at their disposal, and signing the 28-year-old could be a wise decision.

He was an important player for his country, and he helped them reach the 2026 World Cup final. He won the World Cup with Argentina in 2022. He has plenty of experience and quality to help the Toffees improve, and he could be a key player for them.

It will be interesting to see if Everton can agree on a reasonable deal to sign the player. They will face competition from Italian clubs like Roma and Napoli as well.