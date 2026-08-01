Ethan Wheatley in action for Manchester United in 2024 (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Everton are reportedly preparing a transfer approach for Manchester United youngster Ethan Wheatley, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 20-year-old striker has only played four first-team matches for Man Utd, and has had three loan spells away from Old Trafford with Walsall, Northampton Town, and Bradford City.

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It now seems we could be set to see Wheatley leave United permanently, with Romano reporting that Everton are preparing to make a formal approach for the player.

See below for details as Romano dropped this exclusive on X this afternoon…

???? EXCL: Everton are interested in Man United talented striker Ethan Wheatley.#EFC preparing a proposal to make formal approach with Man United soon for the 20 year old forward. pic.twitter.com/wJ8upfY8DV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 1, 2026

“EXCL: Everton are interested in Man United talented striker Ethan Wheatley. #EFC preparing a proposal to make formal approach with Man United soon for the 20 year old forward,” Romano said.

United’s academy have produced a lot of top young players down the years and decades gone by, but they can’t all go on and become first-team regulars for the club.

It seems like Wheatley is one who is highly regarded but perhaps not quite good enough to make that step up to playing for MUFC on a regular basis.

Everton could be a good move for Ethan Wheatley

Everton could therefore be a good next step for Wheatley as he looks to make progress in his career, with the Toffees likely to be able to give him more first-team opportunities.

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Everton manager David Moyes has often worked with young players in the past, playing a key role in the development of big names like Wayne Rooney and Declan Rice throughout his managerial career.

It will be interesting to see how Wheatley progresses if he does get this move, and one imagines United will surely continue to keep an eye on his development in years to come.