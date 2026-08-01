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Everton are interested in signing the Manchester United striker Ethan Wheatley.

According to Fabrizio Romano, they are preparing a formal offer to sign the 20-year-old striker. Wheatley is highly rated at Manchester United, and he has a bright future in the game.

Everton are looking to build for the future, and they are hoping to snap up the 20-year-old this summer. It remains to be seen whether they can convince Manchester United to let the player leave.

Manchester United have done well to groom young players in the past, and they might feel that Wheatley has a big future with them. Selling him now could prove to be a mistake.

On the other hand, Everton are looking to add more quality and depth to the team. They will feel that a 20-year-old could be a useful player for them now, and he could establish himself as an important starter in the future.

The opportunity to join Everton could be exciting for the young attacker as well. They are likely to be able to offer him more opportunities with the first team than Manchester United. He is unlikely to get too many opportunities ahead of Benjamin Sesko.

Convincing the 20-year-old attacker to join the club will not be too difficult, but they need to convince Manchester United as well. They are preparing a formal proposal for the young attacker, and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

If they can sign Wheatley for a reasonable amount of money this summer, the deal could prove to be a solid investment in the long term. He could justify the investment in the long run and establish himself as a key player for the club.