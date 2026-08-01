Manchester United logo and Fabrizio Romano (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United reportedly have Newcastle United left-back Lewis Hall as a top target on their list, and are “not done” in the transfer market.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who has confirmed more or less the same information as we’ve reported on Man Utd’s interest in Hall this summer.

We reported yesterday that the Red Devils have asked about Hall, as well as Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde, as they look for a new signing at left-back.

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However, Romano is also saying the same thing – Newcastle are not going to make this easy as they are adamant that they don’t want any more sales after already losing Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali this summer, with Bruno Guimaraes likely to be next.

Fabrizio Romano on Manchester United’s interest in Lewis Hall

Still, speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano made it clear that United consider Hall a top target, so it could be that this will still be one to watch.

Ultimately, if MUFC want the player and can come up with a tempting offer, we’ve seen that this can be an issue for Newcastle as they’ve struggled to keep so many of their star names.

“Man United really appreciate Lewis Hall and Man United consider Lewis Hall as an ideal player they would like to add to their squad,” Romano said.

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“So Lewis is in Manchester United’s list for sure and he’s a player internally approved at Manchester United, but my understanding is that Newcastle will make their life complicated. Newcastle don’t want to sell Lewis. Newcastle already made big money this summer – Tonali, Gordon, Bruno Guimaraes … is expected to join Arsenal this summer.

“We have to wait for the club to club agreement but the deal is moving in the direction. Bruno wants to go to Arsenal. So Newcastle want to keep Lewis Hall and Newcastle don’t want to sell the player. That’s the indication. That’s the message.

“Then if you ask me (if) United consider him a top target. Yes. Man United are having some context to understand a situation of Lewis Hall … But then there is Newcastle. And so before saying that United are going to try, we have to understand the Newcastle stance and Newcastle position.

“So it’s going to be a story to follow for sure because Man United are not done on the market. That’s clear. They did their stuff in June, in July, but they’re not done on the market.”

Lewis Hall also wanted by Chelsea

Hall has impressed at St James’ Park and could be an ideal long-term replacement for Luke Shaw at United, but Chelsea have also been linked.

According to the reliable Simon Phillips, Hall is a ‘dream target’ for Chelsea this summer, with the Blues keen to bring back their former player.

The 21-year-old was in Chelsea’s academy from 2012 to 2022, but left after a lack of first-team opportunities, though he could now surely come in and replace Marc Cucurella, who recently left to join Real Madrid.