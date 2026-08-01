Joao Pedro celebrates scoring for Chelsea in pre-season (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

Chelsea striker Joao Pedro is reportedly in line for a new contract at Stamford Bridge amid transfer interest from Barcelona.

The Brazil international has shone during his time with Chelsea, scoring 20 goals in 50 appearances in all competitions in his first season with the Blues.

Pedro also looked like a fine prospect during his time at former club Brighton, and it’s easy to imagine he could one day rise to play at the very highest level.

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Still, Chelsea now look to be doing their best to secure his future by tying him down to a new deal, according to the Athletic.

Joao Pedro could sign new Chelsea contract

The Athletic’s report mentions interest from Barcelona, but it seems that Pedro is in line to be rewarded with improved terms to what was already a long contract running until 2032.

It seems this is not a done deal yet, so there’s always a chance that Pedro could decide not to accept an offer from Chelsea and push to join Barca instead.

Still, the 24-year-old has only been with the west Londoners for one year, so it doesn’t really make much sense for him to rush into an exit just yet.

Would Joao Pedro be better off at Barcelona?

Let’s face it, this is not the Chelsea of old, and they’ll be out of Europe altogether in the 2026/27 season, whereas Pedro could play in the Champions League if he moves to Barcelona.

The Catalan giants need a long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski, so Pedro could immediately get a key role there.

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Chelsea, however, now have new manager Xabi Alonso at the helm, and have made some strong signings in the form of Morgan Rogers and Maxence Lacroix so far this summer.

There’s good reason for Pedro to perhaps be a bit more patient with this project, even if CFC could do with getting their act together and finally challenging more strongly for the Premier League title in the season ahead.

Last season was one to forget for Chelsea as they sacked Enzo Maresca and later Liam Rosenior too, whilst finishing 10th in the Premier League and losing the FA Cup final.

Pedro has been a success story for the club, though, so it makes sense that they’re determined to keep hold of him.