Contract to be signed today: Chelsea on brink of completing 6th summer deal

Jordan Henderson in action against Chelsea last season (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly on the verge of finalising the signing of Jordan Henderson, with the veteran England midfielder set to sign his contract today.

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That’s according to journalist Ben Jacobs on X, who has posted that Henderson is finally about to put pen to paper on his deal to join Chelsea.

“Jordan Henderson will sign his Chelsea contract today formalising his free transfer move after leaving Brentford,” Jacobs said.

Jordan Henderson will sign his Chelsea contract today formalising his free transfer move after leaving Brentford.?? pic.twitter.com/Uvmioq76Yp — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) August 1, 2026

Chelsea adding valuable experience with Jordan Henderson

Henderson is something of a surprise signing due to his age, but it seems that the Blues are eager to add more experience to their largely youthful squad.

The former Liverpool captain is about as experienced as they get, having played almost 700 professional club games, winning the Premier League title and Champions League during his time at Anfield.

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The 36-year-old was most recently at Brentford, but has been allowed to leave on a free, with the club recently officially confirming his departure.

Although no longer at his best, there’s a good case for adding Henderson to this Chelsea squad to help guide these talented young players.

CFC have struggled in recent times and should benefit from having more leadership, even if Henderson’s impact is mostly on the training ground or in the dressing room.

It’s hard to see Henderson playing for Xabi Alonso’s side that often, though a bit of depth is always useful as Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez will surely need a rest from time to time.

We’ve also been informed that Chelsea still want to sign Alex Scott from Bournemouth to strengthen their midfield, with Henderson’s arrival not impacting that deal.