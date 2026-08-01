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Mohamed Salah left Liverpool at the end of last season, and he is currently a free agent looking to sort out his future.

According to reports from Spain, Atletico Madrid are keen on signing the 34-year-old Egyptian, and they have made an enquiry regarding a potential move.

They are prepared to offer him a two-year contract with the option for a third year depending on his performances. The 34-year-old was a world-class performer for Liverpool, and he helped them win several major trophies.

There is no doubt that he could be an excellent acquisition for Atletico Madrid in the short term as well. Despite being 34, he is extremely fit, and he has been a consistent performer in the Premier League. However, his wages could be a major problem for the Spanish club.

Salah earned close to £400,000 at Liverpool, and Atletico Madrid will not be able to afford that kind of money. Meanwhile, the player has been linked with clubs in Turkey as well. Saudi Arabian clubs are monitoring his situation as well. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.

There is no doubt that he is a superstar, and he would not only help Atletico Madrid improve in attack, but he will also add leadership qualities and winning experience to the team.

The Egyptian scored 257 goals in over 400 matches for Liverpool, and there is no doubt that he is a world-class player on his day. He has the physical and technical attributes to thrive in La Liga, and he could fill the void left by Antoine Griezmann.

Joining the Spanish club would allow the Egyptian to fight for major trophies and compete at a high-level as well. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.