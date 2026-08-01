Fabrizio Romano has some major Liverpool transfer news

Liverpool are reportedly yet to make a breakthrough in their efforts to secure the transfer of Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola.

However, the Reds are still working on this deal and it may require some patience from fans, according to Fabrizio Romano on his YouTube channel.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

One key detail for the time being seems to be that Liverpool are not prepared to pay PSG’s €170m asking price for Barcola.

Still, conversations are ongoing, so Liverpool really seem determined to land Barcola, with Romano maintaining once again that the France international is their top target.

Bradley Barcola to Liverpool update from Fabrizio Romano

“Liverpool want to bid for Barcola. Liverpool want to go for Barcola. Liverpool are talking to PSG,” Romano said.

“As I told you, Liverpool are talking with the agents of the player. Personal terms are not an issue. Barcola will not sign a new contract. So, Liverpool are more than ready to enter into this conversation.

“But now, it’s going to be important to understand the next steps … the official bid and also the financial side, because Liverpool are not paying €170 million. I can tell you this. So they need to find a reasonable pricing. The conversation will continue.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

“Liverpool are talking to Paris Saint-Germain. So, patience. I think there will be no breakthrough this weekend. So you can relax Liverpool fans from next week. We will see how the conversations will continue. But for sure Liverpool team (are) working on Barcola.”

Liverpool right not to over-pay for Barcola

If this proves accurate, then LFC are surely absolutely right not to go over the odds for Barcola.

€170m is a ludicrous price even in this inflated market, as Barcola hasn’t even been a regular starter for PSG for some time now.

There’s no doubt that the France international is a superb talent on his day, and also young enough that he can still get better.

But so far this summer we’ve seen proven Premier League stars like Elliot Anderson and Morgan Rogers moving for less than that after consistent top-level performances on a regular basis for their former clubs.

Liverpool would do well to add Barcola to their squad, but not for crazy money, so it will be interesting to see how much they can negotiate that price tag down a bit.