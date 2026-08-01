Matthias Jaissle (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Matthias Jaissle has reportedly signed his contract to become Newcastle United manager as they’ve moved quickly to replace Eddie Howe.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who says that his previous breaking news story on Jaissle coming in to replace Howe has now been confirmed.

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It seems the German tactician is set to make the move to St James’ Park after an €11m deal was struck with Al Ahli to let him go.

See below for the details in Romano’s post on X this morning…

????? Matthias Jaissle has signed his contract as Newcastle head coach until June 2030! Deal completed and €11m compensation to Al Ahli. Exclusive story, confirmed. ? pic.twitter.com/R4UxgsRUUy — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 1, 2026

Romano posted: “Matthias Jaissle has signed his contract as Newcastle head coach until June 2030! Deal completed and €11m compensation to Al Ahli. Exclusive story, confirmed.”

Matthias Jaissle’s challenge at Newcastle United

Jaissle has previously impressed during a spell in charge of Red Bull Salzburg, and it will be interesting to see how he adapts to the Premier League.

Replacing Howe will certainly not be easy, especially as he’s inheriting a complicated situation at Newcastle this summer.

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The 38-year-old is coming in during a transfer window in which the club have sold star duo Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali.

In all probability, it looks like Bruno Guimaraes will be next as he closes in on a transfer to Arsenal, as per L’Equipe and others.

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Jaissle will have to hope that he’s given support in the transfer market, as NUFC surely need to spend big to replace these important players who are leaving.

There should at least be a big budget to work with due to the cash raised from selling so many stars, but that didn’t exactly do Newcastle much good last summer.

Alexander Isak was sold to Liverpool in a British transfer record deal, but replacements in attack such as Nick Woltemade and Yoan Wissa failed to impress.