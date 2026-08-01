Mikel Arteta and Fabrizio Romano (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal seems like a matter of time now.

The Newcastle United midfielder is reportedly very excited to join Arsenal, and he is highly rated by Mikhil Arteta as well. The Arsenal manager wants the deal done at all costs, and it remains to be seen whether all parties can wrap up the move quickly.

Arsenal have a quality team at their disposal, but they need more creativity and technical ability in the middle of the park. They need someone who can create opportunities and control the tempo of the game.

The Newcastle star would be ideal for them. The 28-year-old is at the peak of his career, and he will look to compete at the highest level and win major trophies. Arsenal managed to win the Premier League title last season, and they have what it takes to defend the crown. They will look to win the UEFA Champions League as well.

Fabrizio Romano claims: “He’s super excited about this opportunity. “Honestly, from what I am hearing, Bruno can’t wait to be an Arsenal player, and Mikel Arteta can’t wait to have Bruno. “Mikel Arteta has always been a big, big fan of Bruno, and so he wants him at all cost. “He believes this is the perfect player to do the next step in midfield, and so deal absolutely underway.”

Meanwhile, there have been rumours that the arrival of the Brazilian midfielder could cause problems for Martin Zubimendi. However, Romano claims that the Guimaraes signing has nothing to do with Zubimendi, and the Spanish midfielder is highly rated at the club, and he does not face an uncertain future at Arsenal.

Romano said on Zubimendi: “I saw something on social media, people saying that I said that Bruno was to upgrade Zubimendi or Bruno was to replace Zubimendi. “That’s not the case. I never mentioned Zubimendi in any of my videos this summer. Zubimendi is absolutely highly rated and respected at Arsenal.”

Apart from a quality central midfielder, Arsenal look to invest in another dynamic attacker who can play centrally as well as on the flanks.