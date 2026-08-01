(Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

PSG have formally opened negotiations to sign Ajax left winger Mika Godts, signaling a significant shift in the French champions’ attacking options ahead of the new season.

With the Belgian talent emerging as PSG’s top target to reinforce their frontline, the move is expected to trigger a major domino effect in the summer transfer window.

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Fabrizio Romano confirms PSG talks for Mika Godts

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano provided an exclusive update on X regarding PSG’s pursuit of the 21-year-old attacker, confirming that talks between the two clubs are now actively taking place.

Romano reported that PSG have already approached Ajax to discuss a deal structure after establishing positive direct dialogue with the player.

He shared the following update:

More on Mika Godts and Paris Saint-Germain exclusive news. Paris Saint-Germain already approached Ajax, club to club negotiations are taking place. Godts wants Paris Saint-Germain after direct positive talks with Luis Campos. Deal underway.

??? More on Mika Godts and Paris Saint-Germain exclusive news. Paris Saint-Germain already approached Ajax, club to club negotiations are taking place. Godts wants Paris Saint-Germain after direct positive talks with Luis Campos. Deal underway. ??? pic.twitter.com/fAvMDY4ipV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 31, 2026

Godts enjoyed a sensational campaign in the Eredivisie, registering 17 goals and 15 assists across all competitions to earn the Eredivisie Talent of the Year award.

Could this impact Liverpool’s pursuit of Bradley Barcola

PSG’s aggressive pursuit of Godts strongly indicates that Bradley Barcola’s proposed transfer to Liverpool is approaching completion.

Barcola has reportedly informed PSG of his intention not to extend his current contract, designating Liverpool as his preferred destination.

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With Barcola pushing for a move to Anfield, PSG manager Luis Enrique required a direct replacement on the left flank before greenlighting the Frenchman’s exit.

Liverpool are currently considered the frontrunners for Barcola’s signature and are preparing an official opening proposal.

By making a move for Godts from Ajax, the French giants seem to be preparing for the replacement ahead of Barcola’s impending departure.

Once negotiations for the Belgian forward are finalized, the pathway will be fully cleared for Barcola to complete his high-profile switch to Merseyside.