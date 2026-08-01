Yan Diomande and Vinicius Junior (Photo by Stuart Franklin, Pedro Salado/Getty Images)

Real Madrid reportedly expect to seal the transfer of Yan Diomande this weekend, but not necessarily as a replacement for Vinicius Junior.

The Spanish giants have been strongly linked with Diomande for some time now, with varying reports on how advanced the deal is.

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The RB Leipzig and Ivory Coast winger looks like an outstanding talent, and it seems Real remain confident that the deal can be finalised soon, according to TEAMtalk.

Their report adds that Madrid boss Jose Mourinho could be keen to use both Diomande and Vinicius together, despite the latter being a target for Arsenal.

Real Madrid’s stance on Vinicius Junior sale

TEAMtalk also claim that although Real would prefer not to sell Vini Jr, they are prepared to do so to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

That gives Arsenal major hope if it turns out the Brazil international can’t reach an agreement on a new contract with Los Blancos, as he’s now in the final year of his current deal.

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It will be interesting to see which side budges here, but things currently seem pretty optimistic from an Arsenal point of view, as they look well-placed to pounce for Vinicius amid all this uncertainty this summer.

Vinicius Junior to Arsenal transfer timeline

It’s been a busy few days on this major story, and it can be hard to keep track of developments, so here’s a handy timeline laying it all out for you…

What do you make of this saga? Could Arsenal really pull off what would be one of the biggest signings in Premier League history? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!