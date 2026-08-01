Enzo Fernandez celebrates with his Chelsea teammates (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Manchester City are preparing an offer to sign the Chelsea attacker Pedro Neto during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from The Sun, they are lining up a £70 million offer for the Portuguese International. The 26-year-old has been linked with a move away from Chelsea, and he could prove to be an interesting acquisition for Manchester City.

They could use more quality and depth on the flanks and the Portuguese international would be a handy option. However, £70 million would be a lot of money for the player.

Neto has not been at his best since joining Chelsea, and his end product has been mediocre. There is no doubt that Manchester City need more quality on the flanks, but they should be aiming higher.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are lacking in depth in the attacking unit as well. Selling the Portuguese International could be a mistake for them. They need to add to their squad instead of selling first-team players. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Meanwhile, Manchester City will face competition from AC Milan for the Chelsea attacker. They are hoping to sign Neto as a replacement for Rafael Leao, who has been linked with a move away from Milan. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

Enzo Maresca has worked with Neto during his time at Chelsea, and he knows all about the Portuguese attacker. The opportunity to reunite with his former manager could be exciting for the 26-year-old Chelsea player as well.

Manchester City will be able to provide him with Champions League football next season and the platform to compete for major trophies. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.