Roberto De Zerbi during a Tottenham pre-season game (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

Tottenham are reportedly eyeing up two top attacking players in the form of Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo and Barcelona’s Ferran Torres.

It seems that Gakpo is currently viewed as the top target for Spurs, but there’s also an appreciation for Torres amid doubts over his Barca future.

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That’s according to Indy Kaila on X, while we’ve also previously been informed about Tottenham’s interest in Torres, who could also be an option for Aston Villa.

The Spain international notably scored the winning goal for his country in the World Cup final this summer, but it could be that his time at the Nou Camp is nearing its end…

Spurs also have Ferran Torres on the shortlist. Gakpo is the first choice. — indykaila News (@indykaila) August 1, 2026

Tottenham have had a busy summer so far, bringing in proven Premier League players like Mateus Fernandes, Sandro Tonali, and Jan Paul van Hecke.

Who else could Tottenham sign this summer?

Spurs had a nightmare season last term, only narrowly surviving relegation on the final day of the season.

It’s clear that new manager Roberto De Zerbi will need more signings to help lift this team, and the likes of Gakpo or Torres could fit the bill.

Fabrizio Romano has also reported on THFC being in the market for a similar player in the form of Manchester City’s Savinho…

??? Tottenham keep considering Savinho their top priority with Brazilian winger keen on the move. Savio wants to go and #MCFC now aware. Deal now depends on Man City stance as talks have been ongoing since June. ? https://t.co/UBdQ5Jx8C4 pic.twitter.com/EilTqiBoho — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 29, 2026

Romano posted: “Tottenham keep considering Savinho their top priority with Brazilian winger keen on the move. Savio wants to go and #MCFC now aware. Deal now depends on Man City stance as talks have been ongoing since June.”

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Of the three names coming up, Tottenham perhaps have the best chance of signing Savinho given that he’s so far down the pecking order at Man City.

Gakpo is more of a key player for Liverpool, so that might be tricky, while Torres has other suitors and might not be keen to leave Barcelona for a club not even playing in Europe next season.