(Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Nottingham Forest striker Igor Jesus.

According to Brazilian publication Trivela, Nottingham Forest have rejected approaches from Tottenham for Jesus, and it remains to be seen whether the north London club is willing to come forward with an offer to sign him.

The 24-year-old has been outstanding for Nottingham Forest since joining the club, and they have no intention of letting the player leave. On the other hand, Tottenham need more quality in the final third.

They need someone who can create opportunities and score goals. Jesus would be an excellent acquisition for them. He scored 16 goals and picked up five assists last season.

They have been very active in the market so far, and they will look to plug the gaps in their squad before the new season begins.

They had a disappointing season last year. They were fighting for survival in the last two Premier League seasons. Tottenham are one of the biggest clubs in the country, and they will not want to be in that position once again.

They need to invest in a goal scorer, and they need more creativity from the wide areas as well. It will be interesting to see who they end up with.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest have appointed Oliver Glasner as their new manager, and he did an exceptional job at Crystal Palace. He helped them win domestic trophies and a European trophy. He will look to do a similar job at Nottingham Forest, and it makes sense for him to hold onto his best players.

It seems highly unlikely that players like Jesus will be allowed to leave the club anytime soon. Spurs will need to move on to other targets now.