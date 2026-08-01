Richarlison with Tottenham during pre-season (Photo by Fiona Goodall/Getty Images)

Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi has given a strangely cryptic response to questions over Richarlison’s future at the club.

The Brazil international scored for Spurs in today’s pre-season friendly victory over Chelsea, but is mostly seen as having been a bit of a disappointment during his time in north London.

De Zerbi seems unclear, however, about what the future holds for Richarlison, as he suggested it might be better to keep him as you never know how a new signing will perform.

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At the same time, the Italian tactician did not completely rule out that Richarlison could be sold this summer, so it is hard to know precisely how to interpret his comments after today’s game.

We’ve previously been informed of Juventus and Fenerbahce holding an interest in Richarlison, but it remains to be seen if either of these potential deals are meaningfully advancing.

Roberto De Zerbi on Richarlison’s Tottenham future

Speaking at his post-match press conference, as quoted by football.london, De Zerbi praised Richarlison without giving much clarity over his transfer situation.

“I don’t know, because I like him (Richarlison) as a player, as a guy, it’s unbelievable the attitude and behaviour, but at the end we have to respect what he wants to do,” De Zerbi said.

“And we know, every one of us knows what he wants to do, but for me he’s still an important player, because it’s not so easy to find another striker like Richarlison, because Richarlison scores goals and he knows the way. The new striker, we don’t know. The other striker, we don’t know.

“He scored 12 goals last season, not through luck, because he feels the way to score.”

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When pressed on this again, he added: “I don’t know, I didn’t understand well, because sometimes he said to stay, sometimes he leaves. We have to speak anyway, there is not any problem, he’s a lovely guy.

“All of us love him, the team-mates, the club, the staff, because he works hard every day, seriously every day, and we can’t say anything on the pitch.”

Tottenham fans will likely have mixed feelings about whether or not they should keep Richarlison, who is capable of great performances but simply too inconsistent.

The 29-year-old has a total of 32 goals in 132 appearances for Spurs, but his stats below highlight just how much it’s hard to predict what you’re going to get out of him…

Richarlison at Tottenham Games Goals 2022/23 35 3 2023/24 31 12 2024/25 24 5 2025/26 43 12

Should THFC let him go or could he improve under De Zerbi next season? Give us your thoughts in the comments!