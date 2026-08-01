Vinicius stats vs Barcola & Rogers prove Arsenal would be signing the superior player

Bradley Barcola, Vinicius Junior, and Morgan Rogers (Photo by David Ramos, Angel Martinez, Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

With Vinicius Junior to Arsenal transfer speculation growing by the hour at the moment, we’ve taken a look at his numbers to see how he compares to other previous Gunners targets.

The Brazil international is one of the biggest names in world football, and his quality justifies that reputation after a great career at Real Madrid.

Vini Jr is in the final year of his contract at the Bernabeu, so his future seems uncertain, with the Athletic reporting again today on Arsenal’s interest, with the player also seemingly tempted by the move to the Emirates Stadium.

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Earlier in the summer, it was also clear that Arsenal were looking at signing a top attacking player for that left-hand side, though there was not yet any mention of Vinicius.

BBC Sport previously had Bradley Barcola and Morgan Rogers as targets for the Premier League champions, though the latter of those ended up joining Chelsea.

How Vinicius Junior compares to Bradley Barcola and Morgan Rogers

See the graphic below for detailed stats from Vinicius, Barcola, and Rogers last season, which compares their contributions in a few key areas…

As you can see, Vini boasts by far superior stats to Rogers in every single area, while he’s ahead of Barcola for dribbles, carrying, and assists, even if he’s also slightly behind on other metrics.

Of course, it’s hard to know if Vinicius could replicate this in the Premier League, but it’s fair to say he’s very much earned his status as one of the top players in world football.

The 26-year-old would also be arriving with plenty of experience under his belt, having won two Champions League finals, scoring in both.

See below for a clear breakdown of the players’ appearances, goals, and assists in all competitions for their clubs last season…

Player Games Goals Assists Vinicius Junior 53 22 10 Morgan Rogers 54 14 11 Bradley Barcola 46 13 5

Arsenal may have explored other options this summer, but it’s no surprise that they seem determined to pursue Vinicius, as he’s clearly the best available option on the market.

If Mikel Arteta and co. can get this done, it’s a serious statement by Arsenal and a warning to the rest of the Premier League, and indeed Europe.