Vinicius Junior's entourage respond to reports of agreement with Arsenal

The entourage of Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior have reportedly denied claims of reaching an agreement on personal terms with Arsenal.
There was a major report last night from reliable X account Hand of Arsenal which stated that Vini Jr had reached an agreement with the Gunners.
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However, there’s now been an update from Radio Marca journalist Ramon Alvarez, who has posted that rumours of this agreement have been denied by the player’s entourage.
See below as the reporter posted: “Vinicius’ entourage denies that he has reached an agreement with Arsenal.”
? El entorno de Vinicius niega que haya llegado a un acuerdo con el Arsenal. pic.twitter.com/t7jltuOxZ3
— Ramón Álvarez de Mon (@Ramon_AlvarezMM) August 1, 2026
So, this is yet another update to this rather crazy saga, which has been going on for the last week now.
The Athletic were the first to break the story of Arsenal’s interest in Vinicius, but they haven’t yet provided a concrete update, while Fabrizio Romano has also somewhat surprisingly neglected to comment on it at all.
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The Vinicius Junior transfer saga so far…
- July 25th: David Ornstein of the Athletic drops the bombshell that Arsenal were exploring a deal for Vinicius and had internally decided that it would be financially realistic for them to sign him.
- July 26th: Claims that Vini Jr would rather stay at Real Madrid.
- July 26th: Details from Sky Sports on the Brazilian’s huge contract demands and our look at how his salary compares to Arsenal’s highest earners.
- July 27th: BBC Sport weigh in with their information on the Vini-Arsenal story.
- July 29th: A further update from Sky Sports casts doubts over Real Madrid being willing to sell Vinicius.
- July 31st: Arsenal supposedly believe they’re in a strong position to sign Vinicius if he decides not to sign a new Real Madrid contract, as per Mario Cortegana on YouTube.
- July 31st: Bruno Guimaraes’ agent shares an Instagram post of his client and Vinicius celebrating together for Brazil!
- July 31st: Reliable Arsenal transfer news account Hand of Arsenal claims that the Gunners have agreed personal terms with the 26-year-old.
All in all, it’s hard to know how this is going to pan out, and it’s not surprising that such an ambitious transfer has so many moving parts to it.
Still, Arsenal agreeing a deal with Vinicius will be crucial, so if they have not yet come to that kind of agreement, then we’re surely still a very long way from this actually being a realistic deal.
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