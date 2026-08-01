Vinicius Junior's entourage respond to reports of agreement with Arsenal

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid in action (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

The entourage of Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior have reportedly denied claims of reaching an agreement on personal terms with Arsenal.

There was a major report last night from reliable X account Hand of Arsenal which stated that Vini Jr had reached an agreement with the Gunners.

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However, there’s now been an update from Radio Marca journalist Ramon Alvarez, who has posted that rumours of this agreement have been denied by the player’s entourage.

See below as the reporter posted: “Vinicius’ entourage denies that he has reached an agreement with Arsenal.”

? El entorno de Vinicius niega que haya llegado a un acuerdo con el Arsenal. pic.twitter.com/t7jltuOxZ3 — Ramón Álvarez de Mon (@Ramon_AlvarezMM) August 1, 2026

So, this is yet another update to this rather crazy saga, which has been going on for the last week now.

The Athletic were the first to break the story of Arsenal’s interest in Vinicius, but they haven’t yet provided a concrete update, while Fabrizio Romano has also somewhat surprisingly neglected to comment on it at all.

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The Vinicius Junior transfer saga so far…

All in all, it’s hard to know how this is going to pan out, and it’s not surprising that such an ambitious transfer has so many moving parts to it.

Still, Arsenal agreeing a deal with Vinicius will be crucial, so if they have not yet come to that kind of agreement, then we’re surely still a very long way from this actually being a realistic deal.