(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United face another difficult decision after Joelinton expressed an interest in leaving St James’ Park for Saudi Arabia.



The Brazilian has developed into one of the team’s most important physical and emotional leaders, meaning his departure would deepen an already serious midfield problem.

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Sandro Tonali has been sold, while Bruno Guimarães continues to attract strong interest from Arsenal.

Newcastle’s summer has been dominated by high-profile exits, managerial change and younger arrivals rather than established replacements.

With no European football to offer, retaining experienced players has become harder, but losing another regular starter could leave the squad dangerously short.

Saudi request adds to chaotic summer at Newcastle United

According to the Daily Mail, Joelinton informed Newcastle of his desire to move to Saudi Arabia shortly after the campaign ended, although no formal proposal has arrived.

The request came during a turbulent period in which Anthony Gordon and Tonali departed before Eddie Howe stepped down as manager.

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Newcastle still need Joelinton because he provides aggression, ball-carrying power and tactical flexibility across midfield and attack.

Their transfer window has brought several promising youngsters, but it has not yet replaced the experience, leadership or immediate quality already lost from the first team.

Another midfield exit would be catastrophic for Magpies

The Guardian reports that Newcastle could be more receptive to a Saudi offer for Joelinton than bids involving some of their younger players.

A Saudi club would gain a powerful, versatile midfielder with Premier League and Champions League experience, but the absence of a confirmed bidder currently limits the chances of a quick deal.

Interest could increase later in the window if Saudi teams miss alternative targets. Newcastle should nevertheless refuse to sell without securing a replacement first.

Accepting anything other than an exceptional offer would be a major gamble while the midfield is already being dismantled.

Newcastle United turn to Premier League midfield enforcer amid major rebuild