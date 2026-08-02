(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

AC Milan have approached Arsenal to explore a move for Ethan Nwaneri as they continue reshaping Ruben Amorim’s attacking options.



The Rossoneri want a left-footed creator who can operate behind the striker, drift in from the right and provide more imagination against compact Serie A defences.

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Their transfer window has already delivered important additions in attack and defence, but the squad still lacks a natural young playmaker with Nwaneri’s close control and confidence between the lines.

Arsenal now face a difficult decision over whether to retain one of their most talented academy graduates or approve a carefully structured departure.

Milan contact Arsenal for English star Nwaneri

According to Corriere dello Sport, Milan have held initial talks with Arsenal regarding the 19-year-old, although formal negotiations have not yet begun.

The Gunners reportedly value him at a minimum of €35 million and are considering whether to keep him, arrange another loan or sell while retaining a buy-back clause.

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Milan’s interest is understandable because Amorim wants an attacking midfielder capable of playing in his 3-4-2-1 system.

The club have already signed Gonçalo Ramos and Mario Gila, but their window remains incomplete without an additional creative attacker.

Uncertainty surrounding Rafael Leão also increases the need for someone who can bring flair, goals and long-term potential to the frontline.

Premier League & Bundesliga interest may complicate the deal

Milan will need to move decisively because Football Italia reports that RB Leipzig, Fulham and Everton are also monitoring Nwaneri.

Leipzig may offer a clearer development pathway, while Premier League clubs could provide Arsenal with a simpler domestic negotiation and potentially stronger financial terms.

The biggest question is whether Milan are prepared to meet Arsenal’s valuation after already committing significant money elsewhere.

Nwaneri endured a mixed loan spell with Marseille, but his technical ceiling remains extremely high, and Arsenal will not want to lose control of his future.

On the other hand, journalist Ben Jacobs recently tipped the Gunners youngster to make a move away from the Emirates Stadium this summer.

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