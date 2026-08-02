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Arsenal appear to be closing in on one of the summer’s biggest Premier League transfers after reportedly reaching an agreement with Newcastle United for Bruno Guimarães.



The proposed package is said to be worth around €80 million, although other reports suggest the eventual fee could rise through bonuses.

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For Arsenal, the move would add another proven leader to a midfield already built around Declan Rice and Martin Ødegaard.

Their transfer window has focused on quality rather than volume, and signing Newcastle’s captain would represent a major statement as Mikel Arteta looks to keep the Premier League champions ahead of their domestic rivals.

Agreement reported as Arsenal land top target

Journalist Pedro Almeida claims the clubs have reached an agreement, with the transfer described as a done deal.

Football365 has also reported that negotiations have entered their final stages, although its coverage suggests the guaranteed amount could ultimately be closer to €90 million before bonuses.

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Arsenal need Guimarães because he can operate as a deep controller, an aggressive ball-winner or a more advanced midfielder.

That versatility would reduce the defensive and creative burden on Rice while giving Arteta another player who is comfortable receiving possession under pressure.

Arsenal’s selective summer approach makes sense if the plan has always been to spend heavily on one elite central midfielder.

Newcastle United continue to lose key players

This looks like an excellent footballing move for Arsenal, but a painful one for Newcastle.

The Guardian reported that Guimarães missed Newcastle’s flight to their training camp as speculation intensified, while Joelinton has been linked with Saudi Arabia and Joe Willock is attracting interest from Beşiktaş.

Those potential departures could still affect the agreement because Newcastle cannot afford to dismantle their entire midfield without securing replacements.

Their turbulent window has already included significant exits and managerial change, weakening their position while increasing the need for a strong fee.

Arsenal are paying a premium, but they are also buying leadership, Premier League experience and an immediate tactical fit, qualities that should make the investment worthwhile.

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