Arsenal receive major encouragement to sign Vinicius after update from ESPN sources

(Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Arsenal have received encouragement in their search for an elite left-sided attacker, with Real Madrid reportedly willing to consider a sale if their contract dispute with Vinícius Júnior remains unresolved.



The Premier League champions have already refreshed that area by signing Christos Tzolis and selling Leandro Trossard, but they still lack a consistently decisive option opposite Bukayo Saka.

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Gabriel Martinelli’s disappointing league return last season only strengthens the case for another major addition.

The deal would be extremely expensive, yet it could transform Arsenal’s attack and send a powerful message to their domestic and European rivals.

Real Madrid refuse to improve contract offer

According to ESPN, Real Madrid have no intention of increasing their latest renewal proposal and are prepared to sell the Brazilian rather than risk losing him when his contract expires.

Arsenal believe they would be in a strong position should he decide to leave, although a source close to the player insists there has been no direct contact.

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The standoff gives Arsenal an opportunity, but not necessarily an easy deal.

Madrid’s stance may be designed to pressure the winger’s representatives, while the player could still favour remaining in Spain.

Arsenal must decide whether to wait for a genuine opening or pursue one of their alternative attacking targets before the market moves against them.

Arsenal could be handed major boost to sign Brazilian

Sky Sports reports that Arsenal genuinely want to strengthen on the left and are exploring several options.

Madrid have reportedly offered around €20 million net per season, while the player is seeking closer to €30 million, figures that would seriously challenge Arsenal’s wage structure.

Madrid’s interest in RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande could make a departure more realistic.

However, Arsenal and Manchester City are also linked with the teenager.

Should City win that race, Madrid may become more reluctant to sell without securing another replacement.

Arsenal should remain involved without allowing this pursuit to control their entire window.

He is exactly the explosive match-winner they need, but breaking their salary structure could create problems far beyond one transfer.

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