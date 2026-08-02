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Liverpool remain firmly in the race to sign PSG winger Bradley Barcola, but Fabrizio Romano has cautioned that supporters should not expect a swift conclusion to negotiations.

The Reds have made the 23-year-old France international one of their top priorities this summer, although a deal is still dependent on reaching an agreement with the French champions.

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Fabrizio Romano provides latest Bradley Barcola to Liverpool update

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano explained that fresh talks between Liverpool and PSG are scheduled for next week as both clubs continue to work through the details of a potential transfer.

The transfer expert reiterated that Liverpool’s long-standing interest in Barcola has never faded, despite widespread claims earlier in the window that the winger was considered untouchable.

While many initial reports suggested Barcola was untouchable at PSG, Romano revealed that Liverpool have been actively pursuing the winger.

Most encouragingly for Liverpool, Romano revealed that the player himself is fully on board with the move.

However, the main obstacle remains negotiations at the club-to-club level. Romano tempered expectations of a quick breakthrough, stating that fans should not expect a finalized deal immediately.

PSG are open to negotiating a departure, but they have attached strict conditions and a high financial valuation to the forward.

Consequently, the progress of the deal depends entirely on how much Liverpool are prepared to spend to secure their top target.

PSG are working hard also for Bradley Barcola. Next week, new contacts prepared between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain for Bradley Barcola. It’s not a surprise if you follow the channel — one of the biggest exclusives of the summer. When all people say that Barcola was untouchable for Paris Saint-Germain, I was coming here and telling you Liverpool are there for Barcola. Liverpool will try for Barcola. Now it’s time to make it happen on the club side, because the player Barcola wants to go to Liverpool. Barcola is more than open to joining the Liverpool project. Now it’s on club to club. The conversations will continue next week. My feeling is this is not going to be something imminent, so I don’t expect that he will go on Monday or on Tuesday. There is still work to do between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain. So there is a possibility this is going to be a saga in this summer transfer window. But this depends on Liverpool — on how much they want to spend. Paris Saint-Germain are open to negotiating, but there are conditions — expensive deal. So negotiations are going to take place for Barcola, but don’t forget that the player wants to go to Liverpool, and Liverpool consider Barcola their top, top target.

Liverpool will hope to wrap up deal before new season begins

Liverpool consider Barcola their primary target for the summer window as they look to bolster their attacking options.

The 23-year-old French attacker offers dynamic pace and creative flair, making him a central figure in Liverpool’s summer plans.

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While discussions are set to continue into the coming weeks, Liverpool hierarchy will be keen to reach a financial agreement with PSG as soon as possible.

Securing Barcola’s signature before the new season kicks off would provide the squad with a major tactical boost, allowing the winger to integrate into the team system before competitive fixtures begin.

Both clubs remain in active dialogue, but all eyes are now on Liverpool to present a formal offer that meets PSG’s valuation.