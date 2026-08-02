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Tottenham have received an official bid from FC Koln to sign Mikey Moore on loan, as the German side attempt to complete an ambitious summer deal for the highly rated English winger.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively revealed on X that FC Köln have submitted a formal proposal to Tottenham to sign Mikey Moore on a season-long loan spell.

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Fabrizio Romano: Tottenham receive official bid for Mikey Moore

According to Romano, negotiations between the two clubs have progressed rapidly and are already at an advanced stage.

A deal could be finalised as early as next week, with the 18-year-old winger understood to be open to testing himself in Germany.

While several European clubs have registered an interest in securing Moore’s signature this summer, Köln have firmly emerged as the clear favorites to land the talented attacker.

Fabrizio Romano revealed the following:

EXCLUSIVE: FC Köln send official bid to sign Mikey Moore on loan from Tottenham! Negotiations at advanced stages with #THFC as deal could be completed next week with Moore open to the move. Several clubs keen but Köln now clear favorites.

???? EXCLUSIVE: FC Köln send official bid to sign Mikey Moore on loan from Tottenham! Negotiations at advanced stages with #THFC as deal could be completed next week with Moore open to the move. Several clubs keen but Köln now clear favorites. pic.twitter.com/EIElw9yPBi — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 2, 2026

Mikey Moore is among Tottenham’s most exciting academy products

Mikey Moore is widely regarded as one of Tottenham’s most exciting academy products in recent memory.

Having made his Premier League debut in May 2024 at just 16 years and 277 days old, he broke the record as the youngest player ever to represent Spurs in the English top flight.

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Moore continued his rapid ascent during the 2024–25 campaign, making history in Europe when he netted against IF Elfsborg in the UEFA Europa League, becoming Tottenham’s youngest-ever goalscorer in major European competition at 17 years and 172 days.

To further accelerate his development, he spent last season on loan with Scottish Premiership giants Rangers, where he impressed significantly by making 33 league appearances and scoring seven goals.

His stellar campaign in Scotland earned him both the Rangers Men’s Young Player of the Year and the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year awards.

With intense competition for attacking positions in North London, a potential move to the Bundesliga with FC Köln represents an ideal next step for Moore to gain regular top-tier experience and continue his growth into a senior star for Spurs.