(Photo by Alex Pantling//Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Tottenham have made contact over a sensational move for Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo as Roberto De Zerbi continues his ambitious summer rebuild.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Spurs are exploring a blockbuster deal for the Dutch international while simultaneously advancing negotiations to sign Manchester City winger Savinho.

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Fabrizio Romano issues Cody Gakpo and Savinho update

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed on YouTube that Spurs are actively working to complete two marquee attacking additions.

Beyond reaching out to Gakpo’s representatives, Tottenham have already made major strides in securing Manchester City winger Savinho.

Romano indicated that Savinho is actively pushing for the move, having directly informed Man City of his desire to join the North London club. Conversations between Spurs and City remain ongoing, with the deal positioned as virtually done.

Meanwhile, any potential deal for Gakpo hinges entirely on finances. Liverpool view the Dutch international as a core member of their squad and are not pushing him out.

Romano clarified that the Reds have consistently kept the door closed regarding Gakpo’s departure.

The only way Liverpool stance would change is if Tottenham present a substantial financial proposal that satisfies Liverpool and aligns with the player’s ambitions.

Cody Gakpo is a target for Tottenham. He’s a name I’ve been mentioning here several times for Tottenham Hotspur — I told you, keep an eye on Cody Gakpo, because Gakpo is a target for Tottenham. They’ve had contacts with the agency representing Gakpo. Tottenham like the player and believe he could be the right addition for Roberto De Zerbi. Now it depends on the price. So these two stories — Barcola-Liverpool and Gakpo-Tottenham — really depend on the price, because Liverpool are not pushing Gakpo out. Liverpool are very happy with Cody Gakpo. So the only way to change the story and let Gakpo go to Tottenham is if Liverpool open the door — because so far, Liverpool have never wanted to open that door. Even during the World Cup and through July, Liverpool were insisting on keeping Gakpo. The only way to open the door is if Tottenham present a really good financial proposal. In that case, if the player wants to go, that could change Liverpool’s stance. So let’s follow the Gakpo story. But Liverpool are not pushing the player out, so let me be clear: this is not a guaranteed deal. It’s something that is being discussed, but it’s not guaranteed, because for Liverpool, Gakpo is still an important player. This would be in addition to Savinho. Savinho wants to go to Tottenham. He’s a top target for Tottenham. Savinho is pushing to go to Tottenham — he’s told Manchester City to let him go. Exclusive update for the week: Tottenham remain in conversation with Man City for Savinho. So it’s done for Savinho — it will be Savinho and one more.

Roberto De Zerbi is trying to build a super team

Tottenham head coach Roberto De Zerbi is determined to construct a dynamic, high-octane squad capable of competing at the highest level.

Pursuing a dual deal for both Savinho and Gakpo underlines De Zerbi’s vision to transform Spurs into an attacking powerhouse.

The Italian manager reportedly views Gakpo as an ideal tactical fit for his fluid system, valuing the forward’s intelligence, physical presence, and pressing ability.

Player Position Transfer Fee Previous Club Sandro Tonali Central Midfielder £100 million Newcastle United Mateus Fernandes Central Midfielder £85 million West Ham Jan-Paul van Hecke Centre-Back £52 million Brighton & Hove Albion Andy Robertson Left-Back Free Transfer Liverpool Marcos Senesi Centre-Back Free Transfer Bournemouth Martin Dúbravka Goalkeeper Free Transfer Burnley

Tottenham incomings 26/27 summer transfer window

Gakpo would be a really good signing for Spurs

Signing Gakpo would represent a major statement of intent for Tottenham.

Since joining Liverpool from PSV Eindhoven in January 2023, the Dutch attacker has proven to be a reliable and productive output across the front line.

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In his time on Merseyside, Gakpo has racked up 50 goals and 23 assists across all competitions, featuring effectively as both a central striker and a left winger.

His proven Premier League pedigree, combined with his dual role as a goalscorer and playmaker, would provide De Zerbi with the elite versatility needed to challenge for major silverware.