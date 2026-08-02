Footage screenshot via ClaroSports

Liverpool hold a comfortable 2-0 lead over Leeds United at half-time in their pre-season clash at Soldier Field in Chicago, highlighted by a moment of supreme quality from German playmaker Florian Wirtz.

The Reds struck early in Illinois, opening the scoring within the first 10 minutes.

Dominik Szoboszlai floated a dangerous corner into the area, where Miloš Kerkez flicked the ball onward toward the far post.

Young defender Luke Chambers reacted quickest, turning the ball home from close range in the 7th minute to record his first senior goal for the club.

As the first half drew toward a close, Liverpool capped off a brilliant team sequence to double their advantage in the 40th minute.

Midfield prodigy Trey Nyoni lofted a precise, flighted pass into the path of Jeremie Frimpong down the right flank.

Frimpong met the ball high on the volley, cushioning an immaculate delivery across the 18-yard box.

Arriving with perfect timing, Florian Wirtz met the cross on the volley, steering a fantastic first-time finish past the helpless Leeds goalkeeper.

Watch the goal below:

¡CAYÓ EL SEGUNDO! ?? Con una gran jugada de colaboración, Florian Wirtz anota la segunda diana para el Liverpool en el amistoso contra el Leeds United EN VIVO ??https://t.co/oGGjyZgdxF pic.twitter.com/VlEmjMntLA — Claro Sports (@ClaroSports) August 2, 2026