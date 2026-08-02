Mo Salah close to reaching agreement after negotiations between club & his agent

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Trabzonspor are attempting to turn an ambitious summer into a potentially historic one by moving for Mohamed Salah.



The former Liverpool winger is available after leaving Anfield, and his arrival would instantly raise the profile of both the club and the Turkish league.

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Trabzonspor finished third last season and need more match-winning quality to close the gap on their title rivals.

Their transfer window has yet to deliver a signing of this magnitude, while Salah would offer goals, creativity, experience and enormous commercial value without requiring a transfer fee.

Mo Salah involved in advanced talks to join Trabzonspor

According to Foot Mercato, Trabzonspor have made significant progress in negotiations with Salah’s representatives and are close to reaching a complete agreement.

Beşiktaş have consequently suspended their pursuit despite previously establishing a verbal understanding over a one-year contract with the option of another season.

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Trabzonspor’s interest makes sporting sense. Salah would provide an elite goalscorer, an experienced creator and a forward capable of deciding tight matches individually.

His movement from the right could also create additional space for the club’s central striker and attacking midfielders.

Beşiktaş stepping aside gives Trabzonspor an advantage, although earlier interest from Kansas City demonstrates that Salah still has alternatives.

Any renewed approach from another club could increase his salary demands and make negotiations more complicated.

President’s comments show an agreement is far from complete

Despite reports of advanced discussions, Egypt Independent carried comments from Trabzonspor president Ertuğrul Doğan denying that an agreement had been reached.

Doğan admitted he would like to sign Salah but insisted that any genuine breakthrough would be announced officially.

That distinction is important. Talks with representatives can progress without final personal terms being accepted, while a free transfer of this size would still involve huge wages, bonuses and commercial arrangements. Beşiktaş could also return if Salah’s demands change.

Trabzonspor should continue pursuing the opportunity without damaging their wage structure.

Salah would immediately become the defining signing of their window and could turn a third-place team into a genuine title challenger.

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