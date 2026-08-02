(Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Liverpool suffered their first defeat of pre-season after throwing away a two-goal lead to lose 4-2 against Leeds United in an entertaining encounter at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Andoni Iraola’s side looked comfortable during an impressive first-half display, but a dramatic turnaround after the interval saw Daniel Farke’s Leeds score four unanswered goals to claim a memorable victory.

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Liverpool surrender two-goal advantage against Leeds

Andoni Iraola’s side seemed in total control during the opening 45 minutes at Soldier Field.

Luke Chambers handed Liverpool an early lead by finishing from close range, before marquee summer arrival Florian Wirtz doubled the advantage in the 40th minute with a sweeping volleyed finish off Jeremie Frimpong’s cross.

However, the tide turned dramatically following a raft of half-time substitutions.

Daniel Farke’s Leeds United emerged after the break with renewed urgency and ruthlessly flipped the fixture on its head.

Striking four times in just 25 second-half minutes, Leeds tore through Liverpool’s altered lineup with devastating counter-attacking football to pull off a sensational 4-2 victory.

?? GOAL: BRENDEN AARONSON SCORES FOR LEEDS! ? Liverpool [2-1] Leeds United pic.twitter.com/ZEoM6No7TS — FÚTBOL HUB (@FutbolHub_) August 2, 2026

?? | GOAL: DOMINIC CALVERT-LEWIN HAS EQUALIZED FOR LEEDS UNITED! UNBELIEVABLE! FROM 2-0 TO 2-2! WOW! Liverpool 2-2 Leeds United. pic.twitter.com/bvXUFL1I8d — TheGoalsZone (@TheGoalsZone) August 2, 2026

?? | GOAL: SEAN LONGSTAFF SEALS THE COMEBACK FOR LEEDS UNITED! FROM 2-0 TO 2-3! FANTASTIC COMEBACK! Liverpool 2-3 Leeds United. pic.twitter.com/18FxGhc2oS — TheGoalsZone (@TheGoalsZone) August 2, 2026

? It was too easy for Dominic Calvert-Lewin ??????? Liverpool 2-4 Leeds United ???????pic.twitter.com/ueK2UbKoBN — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) August 2, 2026

Defensive weaknesses exposed ahead of the new season

While pre-season results are rarely the main focus, Liverpool’s defensive display after the interval will give Iraola plenty to think about.

The Reds struggled to cope with Leeds’ aggressive attack, with defensive organisation deteriorating as the second half progressed.

Individual mistakes and poor positioning allowed Leeds to repeatedly exploit the spaces behind Liverpool’s defence, highlighting an area that may still require attention before the Premier League campaign begins.

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With Joe Gomez and Jérémy Jacquet unavailable and Virgil van Dijk not in the squad, Liverpool lacked stability at the heart of the defence as Leeds took full advantage.

With only weeks remaining before the Premier League season starts, Iraola must address these structural flaws quickly to ensure his squad is fully prepared for the demands ahead.