(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Inter Milan are increasing the pressure on Liverpool as they attempt to sign Curtis Jones for a fee below the Reds’ valuation.



The England international is entering the final year of his contract, giving the Italian champions reason to believe an agreement can be reached.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Inter need another mobile midfielder who can carry the ball, press aggressively and operate in several roles, particularly with Davide Frattesi’s future uncertain.

Their window has already added defensive experience through John Stones and midfield depth with Aleksandar Stanković, but Jones would provide greater Premier League intensity and technical security.

Inter prepare imporved offer for Curtis Jones

According to the Daily Mail, Inter are prepared to raise their offer to around €35 million after seeing previous proposals rejected, while Liverpool are demanding closer to €40 million.

The Guardian has also reported that the gap between the clubs is narrowing, although Liverpool remain reluctant to lose an academy graduate valued by head coach Andoni Iraola.

Jones would provide Cristian Chivu with an energetic and press-resistant option alongside Nicolò Barella and Hakan Çalhanoğlu.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

His potential arrival could also make it easier for Inter to approve Frattesi’s departure after earlier interest from Nottingham Forest.

Premier League interest could force Inter to act quickly

From Inter’s perspective, this looks like a sensible deal, but delaying could prove costly.

Tottenham have also monitored Jones, while Nottingham Forest’s interest. Arsenal have also been mentioned as potential rivals by SempreInter.

Premier League clubs may be more willing to meet Liverpool’s valuation, weakening Inter’s negotiating position.

€35 million is close to fair value, but bonuses or a sell-on clause may be required to finally break Liverpool’s resistance.

Liverpool legend Mo Salah weighing next move as Euro giants make contact