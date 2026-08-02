Man United priced out of move for £75m winger as transfer saga takes sudden twist

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s search for another left-sided attacker has suffered a major setback, with Al-Hilal now appearing to hold the advantage in the race for Iliman Ndiaye.



The Everton forward would suit Michael Carrick’s plans because he can carry the ball through pressure, create chances from wide areas and operate behind a striker.

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United have improved their midfield during the current window, but their attack still needs greater balance and unpredictability on the left.

Ndiaye offers those qualities, yet Everton’s valuation and the financial power of the Saudi club make this an increasingly difficult deal for the Old Trafford side.

Why Man United are falling behind in the race

According to Football Insider, Man United are now unlikely to complete the deal because Everton want around £75 million and Al-Hilal are prepared to meet their valuation.

The Saudi side can also offer a significantly larger salary, leaving United unable, or unwilling, to compete financially.

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That is frustrating because Carrick has identified the left wing as an area requiring reinforcement.

United have already added Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos, while Karl Darlow has strengthened the goalkeeping department, as shown by the club’s official summer transfer tracker.

Their window has therefore addressed important weaknesses, but it remains incomplete without another attacker who can beat defenders and contribute across several positions.

Walking away would be the smarter decision

Ndiaye would bring flair, intensity and Premier League experience, but £75 million is a major fee for a player who would not be guaranteed to transform United’s attack immediately.

Al-Hilal’s involvement changes the entire negotiation because Everton no longer need to lower their demands or accept a heavily structured offer from Old Trafford.

United could still have one advantage if the player prioritises remaining in Europe, but they should not allow that possibility to drag on and limit their alternatives.

Missing out would leave a clear gap on the left, although overspending simply to defeat a Saudi offer would represent poor squad planning.

United are right to admire Ndiaye but should set a firm limit. Their midfield recruitment has been encouraging, and the next move must be equally disciplined.

A cheaper winger with stronger end product could provide better value while leaving funds available for the left-back position Carrick also wants to reinforce.

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