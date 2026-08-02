(Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta’s response to a question about Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr has caught the attention of Arsenal supporters following the Gunners’ impressive 4-1 pre-season victory over Girona.

With speculation continuing to grow around the Brazilian’s future, the Arsenal manager was asked directly whether the club could be about to complete one of the biggest transfers in Premier League history.

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Mikel Arteta responds to Vinicius Jr question

Following Arsenal’s convincing 4-1 victory over Girona in their pre-season clash, Mikel Arteta was pressed directly on whether the Gunners are set to pull off a sensational marquee transfer for Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr.

The Spaniard did not address the Brazilian by name, but his initial smile and relaxed reaction immediately sparked discussion among supporters.

“Well, we are really active, trying to improve and evolve the team. That’s clear,” Arteta told reporters when asked about potential incoming players.

“We expect to have movements in the next few weeks, obviously, because we want to get better like anybody else. We won’t sit still, and we are very ambitious in what we want to do.”

When jokingly pressed further on whether Vinicius Jr specifically would be arriving at the Emirates Stadium, Arteta laughed off the direct question and exited the press conference, leaving fans buzzing over his telling reaction.

?? “I must ask you, when is Vinicius Junior joining?” ??? Mikel Arteta: ? pic.twitter.com/3GpqHY90Cb — afcstuff (@afcstuff) August 1, 2026

Mikel Arteta did not brace for that question about Vini joining us. ? ?? @IsaanKhan_ pic.twitter.com/KKpjf1jH1B — afcnewsroom (@afcnewsroom) August 1, 2026

Vinicius Jr to Arsenal links gain momentum

Reports have linked Arsenal with the Brazil international amid uncertainty surrounding his long-term future at Real Madrid.

With his contract situation reportedly unresolved, speculation has naturally intensified over recent weeks.

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However, completing any deal for one of the world’s elite attackers would be enormously complex, involving a substantial transfer fee, significant wages and Real Madrid’s willingness to negotiate.

As per reports, Arsenal have made a ‘monstrous’ offer to the winger and that his agent is now set to take the offer to Madrid in what is set to be decisive talks.

However, other reports claim that the player’s entourage have denied the reports that suggest personal terms being agreed between Vini Jr and the Gunners.

That said, there is serious interest from Arsenal and if Real Madrid fail to reach an agreement with the Brazilian, a move could very well happen.

Arteta’s smile may have generated excitement among supporters, but on its own it should not be interpreted as evidence that a transfer is imminent.

For now, Arsenal’s manager has simply reiterated that the club expects further movement in the market as they continue building a squad capable of competing for the biggest honours next season.